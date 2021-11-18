• Michael L. Murrell, 35, of Winchester Dr., Walland, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property over $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Lance Warnacut, 58, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, aggravated criminal trespassing, aggravated burglary, indecent exposure, vandalism, public indecency and two counts of assault. He was being held on $21,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Alex D. Phillips, 23, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Benny J. Spann, 31, of Hutsell Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, theft of property, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Mark Thompson Davis, 48, of County Road 650, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, failure to provide due care, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to maintain lane and speeding. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Michael Settlemyre, 41, of County Road 350, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault and child support out of Monroe County. He was being held for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Jordan T. Ellis, 31, of County Road 299, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation out of Loudon County. He was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Cody Lynn, 23, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Lucas Howard, 22, of County Road 177, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Madison Owens, 56, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,678.96 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Darrin Steven Gutrick, 56, of Brinkley St., Temple Hills, Maryland, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Roger Gregory, 60, of Puett Circle, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Adam M. Haynes, 36, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
