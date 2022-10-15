• Jakobi K. Keys, 18, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, simple possession, speeding, failure of insurance and unregistered vehicle. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• John Caleb Coker, 39, of County Road 250, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for harassment. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Mitchell Stevenson, 28, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Autumn Neil, no age listed, of Peabody Dr., Maryville, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Brandon Hobock, 30, of County Road 759, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.
• Brianna Jackson, 25, of Cardin St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation out of Meigs County. She was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Jarrod P. Stevens, 36, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine pills. He was released on $52,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.
• Daniel Glen Tilley, 60, of Highway 68, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Aubrey King, 24, of Meadow Hill Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,305.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Dillon Sherwood, 30, of Frye St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
