• Amanda Jewell, 41, of Hancock Rd., Ethelsville, Ala., was arrested on March 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Rendi Cagle, 31, of County Road 116, Athens, was arrested on March 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,931.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Tony Weber, 30, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 22.
• Joseph Bowlin, 31, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $775.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Travis McMahan, 45, of John J. Duncan Parkway, Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation, failure to render aid or give info, striking a fixture on the road and two counts of driving on a suspended or revoked license. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Harley Howser, 31, of Patterson St., Madisonville, was arrested on March 22 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,886.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• William Cooper, 27, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,297.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Jeffery Williams, 31, of Carroll St., Etowah, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Carmen Michelle Yoder, 47, of Benson Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Daniel Gene Hilts, 32, of County Road 61, Riceville, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and a warrant for aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Antwan Kennedy, 39, of County Road 435, Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Tiffany Alexis Webber, 27, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of a schedule VI drug. She was being held on $17,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Edward George Cox, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on March 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on $66,000 bond for Polk County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Landon Bruce Shields, 18, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for evading arrest and aggravated assault. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Heather Marie Rogers, 41, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, theft of property under $1,000 and two counts of violation of probation. She was being held on $3,101.44 bond plus 90 days in jail for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Krystal Danielle Riedel, 42, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and filing false reports out of Loudon County. She was being held on a $755.95 cash bond plus 60 days in jail for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Dorothy Marie Miranda, 43, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, burglary and failure to appear. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23 and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 5.
• Casey Day Massingale, 42, of County Road 616, Athens, was arrested on March 23 by the bonding agent and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 23.
• Steve Givens, 39, of Highway 11S, Athens, was arrested on March 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest, theft under $1,000, vandalism under $1,000 and possession of tools to interfere with an alarm device. He was released on $9,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Lisa Brucchi, 46, of Blue Springs Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on March 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with an indictment for theft of property under $1,000. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• John E. Davoren, 45, of Northwestern Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic violence. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Kimberly Burgin, 52, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
