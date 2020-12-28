• Jillian April Long, 41, of Rymer Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Timothy Couey, 36, of Rodney Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was being held on $22,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Isiah Wilkins, 19, of Fyke Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, criminal trespassing and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Gutierrez R. Tovar, 50, of Concord Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Joshua Lankford, 22, of Needle Eye Lane, Delano, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Sonya Massingale, 43, of Graves Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule IV drug. She was being held on $16,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Michael Rouse, 31, of County Road 460, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Ned John Jones, 39, of County Road 782, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Jeffery P. Sherwood, 48, of Watson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Andre J. Hall, 25, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Brittany H. Braden, 24, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with indecent exposure, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and domestic assault. She was being held on $2,500 and no court date was listed.
• Tyson John Palmer, 39, of Lower Hill Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Erica Neal, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with indecent exposure, trespassing and resisting arrest. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Danielle Weinel, 32, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.