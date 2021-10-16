• Eugene Frazier, 49, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism, evading and theft. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.
• Joseph Robinson, 29, of Goodfield Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released to prison.
• Edward Wooton, 41, of Kerra Lane, McDonald, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released to Hamilton County authorities.
• Ryan Sofia Pope, 18, of Fyke Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.
• Leslie Junior Coleman 3rd, 35, of N. Amhurst Place, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 13.
• Clellon Chandler, 37, of Marvin Akins Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of fentanyl, theft of property and theft of property of a motor vehicle. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Shanta Savage, 30, of Noble Gin Rd., Pinehurst, Ga., was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while intoxicated. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Ronald Chandler, 32, of E. Harper Ave., Maryville, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Hamblen County. He was released to Hamblen County authorities.
• James Drummonds, 57, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule V drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and a non-operational tail light. He was being held on $57,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Jason Visage, 40, of County Road 435, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,656.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Lea Hill, 33, of County Road 175, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony reckless endangerment. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Kasey Brewster, 30, of Cleveland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Aisha Brewster, 28, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Angela Amburn, 50, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and identity theft. She was being held on a $2,772.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
