• Jacob V. Burtner, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with fugitive of justice out of Pennsylvania and shoplifting. He was being held on $228,000 bond and for Pennsylvania authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Diane Marie Fritts, 46, of May Dr., Burlington, N.C., was arrested on Nov. 17 and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Samuel D. Smith, 42, of County Road 775, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Drug Task Force and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 18.
• Shane D. King, 49, of County Road 775, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 17 by the Drug Task Force and charged with manufacture, sell, deliver of methamphetamine; possession of a schedule IV drug manufacture, sell, deliver; possession of a schedule II drug manufacture, sell, deliver; possession of a schedule VI drug manufacture, sell, deliver; 20 counts of possession of a firearm with intent to go armed during a dangerous felony; six counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $250,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Jason B. Price, 42, of Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation/fugitive from justice out of Georgia, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $13,000 bond and for Georgia authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Sierra King, 24, of Hogan St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for simple possession. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Robert Hamilton, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,822.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Justin Shelton, 21, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Todd Moore, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Victor Felix, 23, of Frankfort St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Alisha Greene, 37, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Dustin McHone, 33, of McHone Hollow Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• James Thomas, 53, of Scenic View Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Joshua Taylor, 35, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,932.51 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Keith L. Mullins, 55, of Pond St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Kayla Harris, 30, of Old Hickory Flat Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $18,227.90 bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Tyhem L. Smith, 28, of Greenwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay child support out of Roane County. He was being held on $19,000 bond and for Roane County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Daniel Moses, 33, of County Road 480, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, two counts of possession of a schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Caylon Lee Boyd, 34, of Howard St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Englewood Police Department on an indictment for identity theft. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Marquez Williams, 32, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $623.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
• Maurice D. Booker, 52, of Woodglen Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Athens Police Department on a pair of Knox County warrants. He was being held without bond for Knox County authorities.
• Ravonda Womac, 50, of County Road 250, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $5,046.80 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 21.
