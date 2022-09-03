• Cody Smith, 29, of Old Washington Hwy., Dayton, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,120.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Larry Call, 35, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and registration violation. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Christopher French, 38, of County Farm Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 31.
• Robert Walker, 61, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for forgery, attempted theft over $2,500 and theft by possession. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Briar Sanders, 63, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for driving under the influence, implied consent, prohibited weapons, driving on a revoked license and light law. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Dustin S. Watson, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with four counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $111,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Caleb P. Webb, 22, of Ivy Court, Middleburg, Fla., was arrested on Aug. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,216.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Jeffery Warner, 52, of Deerhurst Lane, Webster, N.Y., was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with lane usage, driving under the influence and implied consent. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Logan Chouinard, 35, of Lamontville Rd., Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a revoked license and felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Kelsey C. Case, 29, of Brentwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and vandalism under $1,000. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 1.
• Lawren Altemus, 80, of Webb Town Rd., Evensville, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
