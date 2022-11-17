• Michael Ray Cline, 51, of County Road 361, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Niota Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Larry E. Whitted, 52, of Lower Concord Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Julie Amber Tomlin, 45, of Dixon Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Zachary Tomlin, 35, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear, misdemeanor violation of probation, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $12,964.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Jakob Wayne Truitt, 32, of Clearwater Ave., Lawrenceburg, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Georgia Ann Tracy, 50, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misuse of 911. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
• Heather Buscher, 38, of S. Highway 39, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,955.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Micheal Cates, 26, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Micheal Slack, 51, of County Road 430, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the Athens Police Department on a Georgia warrant. He was released to Catoosa, Ga., authorities.
• Zachary Sledge, 21, of Reynolds Bridge Rd., Benton, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony evading. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Shannon Vinson Jr., 23, of Birchwood Dr., Chattanooga, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three counts of possession of a schedule II drug and identity theft. He was being held on $48,000 bond and for Bradley and Hamilton county authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Joseph Vann III, 24, of Highway 30 W., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Austin N. Kennedy, 21, of Creek St., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with a bench warrant and for misdemeanor violation of probation and burglary. He was being held on $15,457.70 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Casey P. Tillery, 24, of County Club Rd., Niota, was arrested on Nov. 15 and charged with a bench warrant and for failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
