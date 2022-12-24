• Lakeshia Hunt, 36, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on an $852.50 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Albert Rivas, 19, of Graduate Hall, Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $825.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Mitchell Stevenson, 28, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. His bond was revoked and he faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Mitchell Price, 47, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the Niota Police Department and charged with shoplifting and a warrant. He was being held on $5,171.80 bond. No court date listed.
• Ashley Chadwick, 31, of County Road 334, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,741.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Daonna McWilson, 30, of 9th St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,846.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Michael Basham, 35, of Dockery Lane, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,289.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 22.
• Douglas Clowers, 50, of County Road 422, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,468.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 22.
• James L. Miller, 48, of Royal St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 22.
• Justin C. Price, 34, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic assault, vandalism under $1,000 and kidnapping. He was being held on $100,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 22.
• Ashlyn Lanier, 21, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held on $5,570.95 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
