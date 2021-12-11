• Rhonda Wallace, 35, of Greenville Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Lavester Hicks, 56, of County Road 252, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Kristy Lavata Pollack, 24, of Wasson Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,258.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Harold T. Centers, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,037.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Mary Beth Rutledge, 41, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Luis Jaime Garcia, 23, of Frye St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• James G. Evans, 54, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft, burglary and violation of probation out of Rhea County. He was being held on $11,000 bond for Rhea County authorities.
• Jason T. Perkins, 52, of Post Oak Valley Rd., Rockwood, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Kristina N. Perkins, 43, of Post Oak Valley Rd., Rockwood, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Kevin C. Campbell, 41, of Delay St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Nikki Lunsford, 32, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and filing false reports. She was being held on a $1,762.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Shawn M. Eicher, 36, of County Road 422, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bon and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Justin D. Morgan, 38, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Timothy Dudenko, 32, of County Road 299, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic and failure to appear. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Douglas Hutchinson, 42, of New High 68, Madisonville, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the 10th Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with failure to appear and parole violations. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Kami Moore, 44, of Lawrence St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with warrants, resale of meth, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and assault on a first responder. She was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Steven M. Lemke, 22, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.