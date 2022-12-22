• Lillie Ihrke, 23, of Meadows Hill Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Jacob Allen, 25, of Wabash St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,123.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Savannah Brown, 23, of Shepherd Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Monroe County. She was released to Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Varney Kanneh, 39, of County Road 304, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Joshua C. McCartney, 34, of Highway 163, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Nicole L. King, 36, of Anton St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Jennifer D. Miller, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 19.
• Haley Gallegos, 40, of County Road 754, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. She was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1, 2023.
• Adam Haynes, 37, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Patrick O'Bryant, 57, of Adams St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Arvella Bradley, no age listed, of Sharp Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Gabriel Bradley, 36, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Michael Fetzer, 58, no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Larry Johnson, 54, of Glenn Narrow Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• William Montgomery, 33, of Prospect Church Rd., Loudon, was arrested on Dec. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $4,451.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Jose Rodriguez, 33, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Elexus Rodriguez, 31, of County Road 264, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Christy Holland, 47, of Eisenhower St. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $938.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 20.
• Anthony Norris, 58, of County Road 574, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and reckless endangerment. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Crystal Lynn Moses, 40, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $450 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Joseph Duane Bowlin, 32, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $246 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Devin Chance Collier, 26, of Ironsburg Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Lucas Maxwell Bivens, 20, of County Road 614, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
