• Tia R. Araujo, 21, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. She was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Kenny Stephens, 40, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Spencer Underdown, 21, of County Road 218, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic by intimidation and interference with 911. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Connor Jones, 19, of County Road 655, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Cicely D. Hampton, 25, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 23.
• Bryson D. Jamerson, 21, of County Road 875, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons and for failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Teddy Land, 53, of Church St., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Elmer Land, 60, of Church St., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Sonya Pliske, 39, of Prosperity Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Jan. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I drug for resale and simple possession/casual exchange. She was being held on $74,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
