• Richard Harrison II, 18, of 73rd Court, Belleview, Fla., was arrested on July 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• April Watson, 40, of Ballplay Road, Madisonville, was arrested on July 24 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held for Meigs County authorities.
• Tony Estep, 43, of Sockhill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on July 25 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Shelby McMurray, 24, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on July 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Heather Menna, 43, of Sockhill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on July 25 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Brandon Bowman, 18, with no address listed, was arrested on July 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Justin Jarka, 22, of Fortners Chapel Road, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation. He was released on $4,821.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 26.
• Matthew Baumgartner, 27, of APD-40, Cleveland, was arrested on July 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Harold Center, 57, with no address listed, was arrested on July 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,716.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• James Anderson, 25, of County Road 891, Etowah, was arrested on July 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Cheryl Riedel, 53, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on July 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 27.
• Sarah Guildenstern, 41, of Kilgore St., Athens, was arrested on July 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with warrants. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
