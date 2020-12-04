• Sabrina Tinnel, 36, of North Niota Rd., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Michael C. Burnette, 34, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Halle Anne McDaniel Womac, 22, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Anthony Ray Cannon, 51, of Holder Loop, Rising Fawn, Georgia, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Spencer Sisson, 24, of Bryant St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Jeremiah Kriner, 34, of New Highway 68, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3, 2021.
• Eugene White, 70, of County Road 561, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Gregory Scott Nelson, 28, of Old Highway 68, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Tylyn E. Lowry, 23, of W. 46th St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
