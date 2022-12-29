• Christopher Powell, 27, of New Macland Rd., Powder Springs, Ga., was arrested on Dec. 25 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Christopher Graham, 34, of New Englewood Rd., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft under $1,000. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Jeffery Graham, 36, of County Road 448, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, theft of property and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Jenna Peak, 49, of Smokey Branch Rd., Vonore, was arrested on Dec. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Randy J. Pratt, 58, of Highway 307, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000 and public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Ezra Markle, 21, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with auto burglary. No bond amount or court date listed.
