• Houston R. Joseph, 28, of Mikel Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
• Ransom David Coslett, 32, of East Dr., Oak Ridge, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence by allowance. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
• Tosha Danielle Coslett, 29, of Roberts Rd., Oak Ridge, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the open container law. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 24.
• Seth M. Plasterer, 29, of Williamsburg Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, vandalism and interference with 911 calls. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• James Richesin, 44, of County Road 298, Sweewater, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $2,000. He was released on $4,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jesus Sanchez, 50, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Tennessee Department of Revenue and charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, tax evasion and three counts of falsifying sales tax returns. He was released on $35,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Jonathan Henson, 39, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft under $1,000, theft of property under $1,000, two counts of driving on a revoked license and seven counts of fraudulent use of a debit or credit card. He was being held on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Jerry Demay, 65, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Christopher Marion, 30, of County Road 573, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Jonathan Ammons, 29, of Clearmont Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Vonda Leigh Ammonds, 51, of Clearmont Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Thomas Davis, 26, of Reliance Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Brian Broyles, 47, with on address listed, was arrested on Sept. 25 and charged with theft up to $1,000. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• James Pope, 40, of Fyke Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Terry Lee Lynn, 40, of Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Kyle Hammonds, 26, of County Road 120, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Curtis D. Smith, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with attempted first degree murder, four counts of premeditated first degree murder and four counts of felony first degree murder. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Jazzmine Hall, 27, of Athens, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with attempted first degree murder, four counts of premeditated first degree murder and four counts of felony first degree murder. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• Leonard Harris, 70, of Johnson St., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Daniel Watson, 45, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Nicholas Ghormley, 31, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated burglary and vandalism. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Johnathan Hammonds, 28, of County Road 120, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Madison Randolph, 20, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Kosha Nicole Cosey, 40, of Kirby Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and possession of meth. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
• James Ramey, 43, of View St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with second degree murder. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 27.
