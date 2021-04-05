• Devin Brown, 22, of 6th Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on April 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Alex Sanson, 28, of County Road 612, Athens, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Charles D. Hamby, 45, of Highway 39, Athens, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 5.
• Michael L. Lowe, 25, of N. Amhurst Place, Athens, was arrested on April 1 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,751.90 cash bond plus five days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Josh C. Pierce, 32, of County Road 22, Calhoun, was arrested on April 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for simple possession of a schedule VI drug and theft up to $1,000. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Joseph Lee O’Dell, 40, of County Road 635, Athens, was arrested on April 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Rodney J. Roberts, 50, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on April 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation out of McMinn County and violation of probation out of Rhea County. He was being held on a $1,538.45 cash bond for Rhea County authorities.
• Jimael Abdula Linder, 45, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on April 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant for vandalism. He was being held on $4,026.90 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Victoria Morris, 30, of Rosedale St., Athens, was arrested on April 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and violation of the implied consent law. She was released on $2,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Bradley Bailey, 30, of County Road 139, Athens, was arrested on April 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Janette S. Macon, 40, of County Road 299, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, filing a false report and resisting stop/frisk/halt. She was being held on $3,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Quinci Ponthier, 24, of County Road 116, Athens, was arrested on April 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of community corrections. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 12.
• James Holliday, 42, with no address listed, was arrested on April 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Jonathan Isaza-Gaviria, 26, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on April 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• James Glenn Evans, 53, of Ivory Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to appear out of Rhea County. He was released to Rhea County authorities.
• Justin Robinson, 25, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on April 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Allen Priest, 56, of County Road 356, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Martin Torrez, with no age listed, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and filing a false report. He was being held on $3,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Lucas Howard, 22, of Cherry St., Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal simulation. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.