• Andrew Taylor, 31, of Alton St., Athens, was arrested on July 3 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department snd charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,093.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Blaze Lee Britton, 22, of Ginn St., Carnesville, Ga., was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on an indictment for theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and burglary. He was released on $7,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on July 7.
• James Martin, 41, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on July 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Keith Allen Frye, 36, of County Road 104, Athens, was arrested on July 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving on a suspended license and financial responsibility. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Zachary James Perkins, 38, of Pin St., Englewood, was arrested in July 4 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Johnny Arnwine, 19, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, underage consumption and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was being held on $64,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Rachael Church, 44, of Elizabeth St., Athens, was arrested on July 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with evading arrest. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Wendy Hamby, 46, of Ragon Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on July 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, fleeing the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and implied consent. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 5.
• Jay Beacham, 39, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on July 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Christopher Harold, 30, of Wilson Station Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with burglary and theft of property. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Christopher Young, 40, of Roy Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with bond revocation. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Brandon Leight, 20, of Stalans Dr., Etowah, was arrested on July 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
• Sophia Olivero, 32, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 11.
• Renee Gibbs, 48, of County Road 422, Athens, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 11.
• Clifford Watkins, 58, of Mecca Pike, Tellico Plains, was arrested on July 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,884.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 6.
