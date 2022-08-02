• Timothy Mitchell, 34, of County Road 678, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Fred Mathena, 23, of Cedarview Rd., Decatur, was arrested on July 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property and theft of property motor vehicle. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Alyssa Natola, 30, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on July 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 29.
• Isaiah Loveless, 32, no address listed, was arrested on July 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and attempted burglary. He was being held on $5,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Jessica Couey, 30, of Woodward Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,011.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
• Melissa Bowman, 49, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on July 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Michael R. Handy, 35, of County Road 274, Niota, was arrested on July 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 1.
