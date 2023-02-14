• Dennis Clayton, 55, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Theodore Zywics, 29, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Sara Mendina, 21, of Toomey Lane, Madisonville, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Robert Tschantz, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. He was being held on $90,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Grady Ratledge, 58, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Jeffrey Crist, 69, of Andover Blvd., Knoxville, was arrested on Feb. 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Tristian Johnson, 19, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic and aggravated assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• David Neil, 21, of Guille St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 13.
• Robert Fritts, 36, of County Road 53, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with reckless driving, felony evading and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Kenneth Wyatt, 38, of County Road 513, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Krystal Riedel, 44, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and for failure to appear out of Loudon County. She was being held on $22,000 bond and for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 14.
• Elijah K. Ferguson, 21, of West Hills Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on Feb. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 27.
