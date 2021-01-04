• Joshua James Moses, 35, of County Road 3, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Christopher Taylor, 47, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $17,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Tristan Anderson, 21, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was being held on $10,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kevin Latham, 37, of Riddle Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and three counts of criminal trespassing. He was being held on $4,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Phillip Watson, 45, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Marlena Hope, 33, of Reed Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with manufacture/sale/delivery of heroin, possession/casual exchange of meth, manufacture/sale of a schedule IV drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drugs. She was being held on $52,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Ryan Sharp, 37, of Chester St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with federal probation violation out of Hamilton County. He was being held for U.S. marshals.
• John L. Boyd, 55, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Elizabeth Webb, 42, of Reagan Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Bethany Satterfield, 25, of Mt. Harmony Rd., McCarysville, Ga., was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. She was being held on $225,000 bond for State of Georgia authorities.
• Zach Allen Martin, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Robert G. Rogers, 46, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with parole violation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Jonathan A. Morgan, 31, of County Road 741, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias and two failures to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4 and in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Grant Hargett, 37, of Highway 411S, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Tenslee Mathews, 21, of College St., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug. She was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Craig Jacobson, 52, of Woodhaven Circle, Athens, Ga., was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Cecil A. Roberts, 49, of Mecca Pike, Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held on a $500 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 1.
• Dustin R. Watson, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
