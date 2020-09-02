• Antonio Thomas, 40, of 15th Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Matthew Venatta, 29, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Jaimie Robinson, 45, of County Road 656, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
• Christina Ensley, 27, of Bud St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the Niota Police Department and charged with violation of state probation, possession of a schedule II drug, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation. She was being held on $43,500 bond and faces dates in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2 and in Criminal Court on Sept. 8.
• Chrisse Pendergrass, 37, of Upper Concord Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Sept. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 2.
