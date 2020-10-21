• Christopher Meade, 34, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000. He was being held on $36,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Kayla Bradford, 28, of East Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession over $10,000. She was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Tiffany Doyle, 31, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged wth failure to appear. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• William Blaylock, 20, of W. Athens St., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Jayln Shell, 18, of Rider Hill Dr., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Donavan Sturdivant, 24, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Bryan Teasley, 53, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with two counts of public intoxication. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Shannon Buckner, 44, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft by possession over $10,000 and drug paraphernalia. He was released on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Michael Fetzer, 56, of South White St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule IV drug, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and two counts of possession of a drug without a prescription. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• April Shankle, 47, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Bobby Mullins, 36, of Hudgins Mill Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Monica Nettleton, 53, of Paxton St., Houma, La., was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Michael D. Fetzer, 56, of S. White St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $520.95 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Gerald L. Frazier, 47, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• James P. Ramey, 42, of View St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of assault. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Jose Carballosa Jr., 33, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with violation of state probation and a warrant for driving on a suspended license, child restraint, headlights during inclement weather, financial responsibility law and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held without bond for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Andrea Klamert, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Dustin Watson, 23, of White Lane, Vonore, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Niota Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Tylan Walker, 19, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Niota Police Department and charged with filing false reports. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Tyler Rutledge, 28, of 2nd St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for manufacture/delivery/sale of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on $52,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• April Richmond, 20, of Cheyanne Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of theft of property. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Blake Davis, 24, of McDaniel Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession over $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Jeffery Scott Duncan Jr., 27, of Old Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with alcoholic beverage to minors. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 21.
• Trevor McInturff, 32, of Tallent Rd., McDonald, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, reckless driving and violation of the open container law. He was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Dillan Keller, 26, of Viers Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Oct. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession over $1,000, evading arrest, drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, theft of property and resisting stop/frisk/halt. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Tyler B. Johnson, 35, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a capias. He was released to probation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Jessica Connie Chrisman, 32, of Sheppard Rd., Oneida, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft by possession and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 20.
• Brandon S. Hill, 38, of Lakefront St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 22.
