• Nicholas Ian Fowler, 28, of Dalton Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $9,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Curtis H. Jordan III, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft under $500. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Dylan Nolan, 25, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for simple possession of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Brandy Harris, 38, of County Road 752, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Mark R. McGrew, 42, of Stevens Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Tyler Tatum, 23, of Pine Haven Rd., Lexington, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Cody Williams, 30, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Brian Howard, 44, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, failure to provide due care, expired registration and no vehicle insurance. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Winter Robinson, 26, of Phillips St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a revoked license. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• James T. Farrell Jr., 29, of Railroad Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Tyler C. Vaughn, 31, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and domestic assault. He was being held on a $3,953.29 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Matthew L. Faulkner, 39, of Big Sandy Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Sweetwater Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of meth. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Cassandra Faulkner, 37, of Anderson Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Sweetwater Police Department and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Pamela Crisp, 61, of County Road 288, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Brian Allen Hatfield, 34, of County Road 461, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a schedule IV drug. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Devin Blankenship, 25, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for possession of a schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Terayl L. Scruggs, 30, of County Road 259, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, child support, theft of merchandise, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft under $1,000. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Daniel N. Lee, 28, of Mill St., Bristol, Penn., was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Tony L. Estep, 42, of Sockhill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and a warrant. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Christopher Jarrett, 46, of County Road 265, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17 and faces a date Criminal Court on Aug. 30.
• Theodore T. Rogers, 28, of County Road 520, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 18.
