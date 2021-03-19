• Michael Webb, 24, of Tellico St., Englewood, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Jonathan Burnette, 34, of Chesapeake Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft under $1,000, possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Brian Saylor, 38, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,242.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Anna Everheart, 39, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with custodial interference. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Charles Sherlin, 37, of Forest Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft $2,500. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Brandy Green, 36, of County Road 576, Etowah, was arrested on March 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Jennifer Massey, 31, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on March 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Hartwell W. Bowlby, 69, of Monte Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on March 16 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Adam L. Collins, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Terry Joe Jackson, 28, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 17.
• Amanda Puente, 29, of County Road 349, Sweetwater, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,886.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Adrean King, 45, of County Road 733, Calhoun, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $16,040.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Parker Manney, 19, of Long Mill Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 17 by the Niota Police Department and charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of a schedule IV drug. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Miranda J. McCoy, 24, of Charles G. Seivers Boulevard, Clinton, was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $500. She was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Jennifer McLemore, 34, of Skydome Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary. She was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Michael R. Zito, 46, of Ditmore Hollow Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 17 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with intent to manufacture meth and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Donnie Barrett, 37, of Leawallen Lane, Old Fort, was arrested on March 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Michele Leann Johnson, 44, of Rose Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and theft of property under $1,000. She was being held on $2,621.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 18.
• Jared Monroe, 50, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on March 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,975.89 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.