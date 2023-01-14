• James Green, 56, of County Road 188, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, driving on a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Douglas Grooms, 44, of Woodcreek Circle, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $1,654.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• James Lowry, 55, of E. Washington Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault and shoplifting. He was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Gregory Gomez, 36, of Aleo Third Ave., Rockingham, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Nicky Witt, 40, of Hall Circle, Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a criminal summons for domestic assault. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 26.
• Fred Ziesemer, 64, of W. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Morristown, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Tracy Lovingood, 53, of County Road 254, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
