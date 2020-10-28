• Willie Lee Matlock, 60, of Cluster St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, light law violation, financial responsibility and violation of the implied consent law. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Bailey Grace Womac, 19, of Sockhill Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Travis L. Raper, 43, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias, violation of probation and a warrant for altering/falsifying/forging title/plate. He was being held on $7,252.35 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Tyler Barton Johnson, 35, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony evading, leaving the scene with property damage, reckless driving, speeding and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $7,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Kenny R. Stephens, 38, of County Road 257, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a capias and two warrants for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• John A. McCullough, 24, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and warrants out of Monroe County. He was being held on $15,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Brittany M. Phoebus, 31, of County Road 552, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,394.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Andrew Dewayne Williams, 53, of County Road 778, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule III drug and four counts of possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $28,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Lindsey Jones Plemons, 36, of E. Martin St., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of a schedule II drug. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Michael O. Snider, 70, of Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Thomas Wayne Crawford, 57, of W. Ford Valley Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 25 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 26.
• Scott Grant, 51, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with six counts of shoplifting. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Demetrius Bonner, 34, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with a bench warrant for possession or casual exchange of meth, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Curtis Jordan, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of order of protection, possession of a schedule VI drug and filing false reports. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Chastity Church, 34, of Hanel St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Shelia Pebbles, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for stalking. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 5.
• Jordan Bryan, 28, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Rodriquez Mosley, 26, of Hill St., Pratville, Ala., was arrested on Oct. 27 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 27.
• Amy Nicole Merrell, 28, of W. Hills Dr., Harriman, was arrested on Oct. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.