• Blake W. Kosarek, 25, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, altering/falsifying evidence of title or plates and two warrants. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Ethan Burns, 20, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with underage driving under the influence and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Marquis McReynolds, 29, of Frawley St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with leaving the scene of property crash, evading arrest, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drugs. He was being held on $18,000 bond for Hamilton County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Clifford Brabison, 34, of 503 King St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with sexual battery. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
