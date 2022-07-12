• Daryl Frazier, 35, of Woodberry Lane, Jacksboro, was arrested on July 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was released on $35,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on July 11.
• Debbie Dillon, 45, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on July 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a revoked license. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• April Stamey, 48, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on July 7 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Ravonda Womac, 49, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on July 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Garric Bradley, 36, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic violence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Deon Massingale, 46, of Graves Rd., Athens, was arrested on July 8 and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of paraphernalia and indecent exposure. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 8.
• Jamie Hammonds, 43, of Alabama Ave., Etowah, was arrested on July 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• David Woodward, 41, of Larkspur Lane, Powell, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $936.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Harry Doss, 20, of Old Federal Rd., Old Fort, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal response of another, carjacking and aggravated robbery. He was being held on $147,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Huey Green, 23, no address listed, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Michael Evans, 42, of Lewis Rd., Spencer, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 1.
• Camron Smith, 28, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on July 8 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of assault on a first responder, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Thomas Creek, 59, no address listed, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal responsibility of another and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• James Stokes, 49, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, evading felony and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Emily Key, 36, of Georgia Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violating community corrections. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 1.
• Karen Forrester, 34, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on July 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Mercedes Sanders, 29, of Queen Lane, Decatur, was arrested on July 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $1,000. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• David England, 50, of England Circle, Ten Mile, was arrested in July 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Brittany Markwell, no age listed, of West Park Circle, Decatur, was arrested on July 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,568.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• James Myers, 51, of County Road 50, Riceville, was arrested on July 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant. He was being held on a $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Rose Mahon, 48, of Watkins St. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on July 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of mushrooms. He was being held on $38,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Jessica Crumley, 34, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on July 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
• Lee Page, 42, of Highway 68, Madisonville, was arrested on July 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 11.
