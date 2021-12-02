• Lytonsha Gallaher, 48, of Clark St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and an indictment for burglary. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Marvin Collins, 52, of Guille St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Heather Collins, 51, of S. Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Kenny Stephens, 39, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and violation of probation. He was being held on $1,723.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Katelynn O’Neill, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Chasity Jack, 41, of W. Bank St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Dawn Ott, 55, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Kevin Rose, 51, of County Road 422, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $243,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Detra Anderson, 47, of Woodward Park, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 29.
• Peyton Adam Womac, 19, of County Road 167, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• David Lee Hicks, 58, of County Road 253, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misuse of 911. He was being held on $500 bond and no court date was listed.
• Billy R. Croft, 62, of Latham St., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Caleb Gillespie, 39, of Sunset Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.