• Christian Perry, 25, with no address listed, was arrested on March 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle $10,000-$60,000. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
• Andrea Long, with no age listed, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
• Maxwell Schmitt, 25, of Beaumont Ave., Maryville, was arrested on March 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
• Devyn Hensley, 27, of Lake Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on March 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
• Summer Tilley, 24, of Buchanan Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on March 1 and charged with violation of probation. She was released on an $845.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
• Jole Lamb, 37, of Broadway St., Charleston, was arrested on March 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $6,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Lisa Hughes, 37, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on March 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and theft under $1,000. She was released on $11,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 24.
• Tiffany Munoz, 30, of County Road 895, Etowah, was arrested on March 1 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, tampering with evidence and driving on a revoked license. She was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 2.
• John Thomas, 44, of Brook Ave., Maryville, was arrested on March 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with facilitation of meth manufacturing. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 8.
