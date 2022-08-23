• James Crabtree, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Kayla Bailey, 28, of Fairview Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,586 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Terry Jackson, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and drug free school zone. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Dylan Boggess, 23, of Hammonds Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Andrea Johnson, 21, of Knoxville Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• John Thompson, 52, of McDonald Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Melva Dolan, 65, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and felony evading arrest. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Pablo Velazquez, 20, of Wabash St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Charles Waters, 25, of 12th St., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Whitney Ann Sutton, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Christopher Hyler, 49, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $799.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Gabriel Figueroa, 18, of Pond Hill Rd., Niota, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Lisa W. Hyler, 51, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $756.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions court on Aug. 22.
• Travis Chrisman, 28, of County Road 135, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for domestic assault and vandalism. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Bobby McDaniel, 55, of County Road 755, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with harassment. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 29.
• Joshua Richardson, 30, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with reckless endangerment. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Calvin Shaffer, 44, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft under $500, failure to pay child support, parole violation, criminal trespassing and vandalism. He was being held on $11,049.63 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Terrie Bryson, 41, of 3rd St., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and state violation of probation. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Brandon Tindle, 35, of County Road 322, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Daniel Mack, 56, of Summit St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of simple possession of a schedule II drug and simple possession of a schedule IV drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
• Revonda Clowers, 31, of Niles Ferry Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated burglary. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 22.
