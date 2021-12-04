• Jeffery Poston, 67, of Amanda Trails, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Sharon Petitjean Bell, 34, of Blackburn Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with hit and run, felony vandalism and possession of a schedule VI drug. She was released on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Amber Ryan, 27, of Blackburn Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism, domestic and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Brandon Russell, 53, of County Road 490, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with sexual battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Ronnie Tudor, 30, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of community corrections. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Keegan Fetner, 19, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, driving on a suspended license and traffic violations. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Jarred Cook, 31, of Church St., Spring City, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Zachary Guinn, 35, of Spring Place Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Billie Shepherd, 49, of Cottonport Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with burglary, theft, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, failure to provide financial responsibility and accidents involving damage to a vehicle. She was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Mart Sneed, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Tequilla Porter, 32, of Maple Circle, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Angel L. Alverez, 38, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,581.10 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Joshua Clover, 39, of County Road 312, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with parole violation out of Mississippi and theft over $2,500. He was being held on $237,000 for State of Mississippi authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• James Inman, 39, of Patton St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support out of Monroe County. He was being held on a $2,849 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Brelsford Johnson, 34, of County Road 249, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support out of Monroe County, two capias out of Monroe County, theft over $10,000 and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $38,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Phillip Wilkerson, 32, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Melvin Miller Jr., 41, of County Road 331, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 2.
• Travis Raper, 49, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,856.35 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
