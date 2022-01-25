• Daniel Hilts, 33, of County Road 470, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Randy Mason, 38, of County Road 334, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Michael Tallent, 72, of County Road 550, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Andy Lee Graves, 36, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple possession, child support and failure to appear out of Monroe County. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Christopher Shelfer, 43, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Joni M. Perry, 39, of Astrid St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Monroe County. She was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Douglas Grooms, 43, of Woodcreek Circle, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Hayden Hamm, 18, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 21.
• Tyler Watson, 28, of Highway 30E, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony evading, possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of state probation. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Patrick Kuchta, 34, of Shoemaker St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Niota Police Department and charged with tampering, unlawful drug paraphernalia, shoplifting and simple possession. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Melissa D. Davis, 38, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Niota Police Department and charged with shoplifting, drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. She was being held on $5,992.25 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 24.
• Jerry Beaman, 56, of Ridgeway Circle, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.