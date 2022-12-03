• Raymond Harrison, 31, of County Road 660, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held on $1,000 bond and was released to Bradley County authorities. He faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Travis L. Raper, 45, of Old Englewood Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He was being held on $10,244.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Jayci B. Brooks, 32, of Byrd Lane, Mason, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Tracy L. Armstrong, 46, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for domestic assault. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• James Myers, 52, of County Road 50, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,228.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• David Melson, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,367.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Dennis Moore, 30, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation and evading arrest. He was being held on a $1,367.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Nickola Davis, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Michael Fetzer, 58, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting, assault, resisting arrest, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Austin T. Flowers, 23, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000 and burglary. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Andrew T. Spolsky, 67, of Hutsell Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• William Smith, 24, of County Road 784, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 30 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant and for driving on a suspended license, simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $20,500 bond. No court date listed.
• Clarence T. Flagg, 30, of Fisher St., Athens, was arrested by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Brandon Jarvis, 42, of Old Mt. Harmony St., Athens, was arrested by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. He was released on a $748.95 cash bond.
