• Ernest Womack, 58, of County Road 64, Riceville, was arrested on April 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Jami McMurray, 23, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and state violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,491.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Shelby McMurray, 25, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $4,486.75 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 4.
• Storm G. Watson, 41, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Tammie M. Arp, 45, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• James Croft, 54, of County Road 515, Etowah, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with robbery. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Tiffany Rogers-Kaeppner, 35, of S. Ocoee St., Cleveland, was arrested on April 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. She was released on a $752.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Joshua W. Mullen, 32, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Teresa L. Hancock, 40, of N. Broadway St., Knoxville, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and a capias summons. She was being held on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• James A. Richeson, 43, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and a capias summons for theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000. He was being held on $1,200 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Terrina Bates, 36, of County Road 315, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held and was released to Monroe County authorities on $3,859 bond plus seven days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Deon Massingale, 46, of Graves Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on April 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Clifford Dockery, 36, of Lark St., Athens, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, simple possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule IV drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony and unlawful carry or possession of a handgun by a felon. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Wendy Hamby, 45, of Kinzalow Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, and also charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Wayne Ashby, 61, of Bowman Lane, Chattanooga, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Hamilton County warrant. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Megan Barker, 45, of Homer St., Chattanooga, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Zachariah Plumley, 26, of Johnson Blvd. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on April 5 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.