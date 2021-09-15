• Angela Evans, 44, of Walthall St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Ira Hill, 33, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Gabriel Bradley, 36, of Sharp Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and resisting. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• James Watters, 62, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misuse of 911. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Casandra Broome, 27, of Edgewood St., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to appear. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Hubert Webb, 26, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of auto burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000. He was being held on $36,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Dakota K. Kelley, 30, of Ray St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, violation of community corrections, aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000 and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $43,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Albert A. Rivas, 18, of Apple St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Brian D. Hall, 41, of County Road 298, Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, driving on a revoked license, unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, possession of a schedule IV drug, community corrections violation of out of Monroe County and two counts of failure to appear out of Loudon County. He was being held on $26,500 bond for Monroe and Loudon county authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
