• Selton T. Cobb, 28, of County Road 801, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with robbery. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Gary Roden, 66, of Rancho Dr., Ooltewah, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and open container. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Duane A. Ferguson, 55, of Colonial Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, retaliation for past action and disorderly conduct. He was released on $19,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Marcia L. Alston, 36, of County Road 796, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $3,419.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Michelle L. Miller, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Knox County warrant for violation of probation. She was released to Knox County authorities.
• Jacob Creek, 29, of Douglas St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, evidence tampering and identity theft. He was being held on $38,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 21.
• Devon Johnson, 32, of Maple Lane Rd., Loudon, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Tina Starr, 36, of County Road 166, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with forgery. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Dennis Gloyn, no age listed, of County Road 334, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Gage Foster, 28, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, identity theft and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $1,446.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 22.
• Timothy Mills, 64, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Courtney Pankey, 24, of Upper Cove Rd., Dayton, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
