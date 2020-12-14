• Duan Y. Waynard, 34, of Kanake Dr., Jacksonville, Fla., was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Michael K. Loviolette, 23, of County Road 813, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property under $1,000. He was released on $9,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 21.
• Joseph Burns, 18, of Hazel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and simple assault. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Drew W. Barker, 28, of Highway 11 South, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of probation, a warrant for financial responsibility and a warrant out of Monroe County. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Brooke Handzlik, 23, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalism. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Jamie T. Spurling, 41, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000, simple possession of a schedule III drug and failure to appear. He was being held on $18,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Nathan Hughes, 40, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault by domestic, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of Xanax and possession of Percocet. He was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 11.
• Cerithea Deanna Eller, 27, of Avalon St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $4,560.35 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Derrick Ray Hyde, 39, of County Road 602, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, aggravated criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Michael Paul Johns, 42, of Christian Lane, Benton, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $75,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Marco Antonio Jimenez, 26, of Tryon Rd., Longview, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting, evading arrest and assault on an officer. He was released on $10,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Crystal Sands, 35, of County Road 266, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Savannah Janae Epps, 24, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Christopher Harris, 19, of Clayberry Dr., Knoxville, was arrested on Dec. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Danny Ray Price, 61, of Brown St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
• Michael Lee Price, 60, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.