• Bradley Ryan Nance, 50, of Oostanali Circle, Loudon, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Maryann Marie Huston, 26, of Nebo Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias, possession of a schedule VI drug, unlawful paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a schedule III drug. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Brandy Lee Green, 35, of County Road 536, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault by domestic and a bench warrant. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Robert T. Bunch, 39, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic violence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Romelious Fair, 36, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Jessica Latham, 29, of Teller Village Lane, Oak Ridge, was arrested on Nov. 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with attempted domestic assault and aggravated burglary. She was released on $31,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Cameron Wise, 20, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Tylan S. Walker, 19, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with prohibited weapons. He was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• James R. White Jr., 44, of Lee Powell Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on Nov. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Jefery Hoover, 34, of Stacey Rd., Harrisonville, Md., was arrested on Nov. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• David Calder, 56, of Dentville Rd., Delano, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Preston Mooney, 27, of Bell Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation and failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30 and dates in Criminal Court on Dec. 7 and Jan. 4, 2021.
• Austin Conner, 26, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Kevin Huckabey, 41, of Anton St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
• Caston Hardestie, 19, of Highawatha Trail, Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 30.
