• Stephen Cummings, 48, of Cheryl Lane, Nashville, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $25,510.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Steve McKheean, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Alisha Guardiola, 24, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 19.
• Erica Dyke, 34, of Tuesday Way, Louisville, Ky., was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property by possession over $2,000, criminal impersonation and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. She was being held on $16,500 bond for Scott County, Ky. authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 14.
• Tim Paul Libbey, 30, of Forkners Chapel Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Timothy Bergeron, 46, of Highway 163, Calhoun, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15.
• Skylar J. Morris, 24, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• Tylin M. Gordon, 26, of Pope Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of McMinn County, failure to appear out of Bradley County, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, driving on a suspended license, identity theft, misuse of registration, financial responsibility and lights on motor vehicle. He was being held on $22,000 bond for Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 15 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• Gerald Lamont Frazier, 47, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 16.
• Cody Shane Awais, 32, of Catalpa St., Seymour, was arrested on Oct. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on a $300 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 3.
• Jessica Dawn Henry, 37, of County Road 792, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $682.95 cash bond and no court date was listed.
