• Derek Cole, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on April 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony evading and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $18,000 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Christopher Wade Upton, 40, of Gose Lane, Sweetwater, was arrested on April 11 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of probation and a warrant out of Monroe County. He was being held on a $1,888.50 cash bond for Monroe County authorities.
• Alvina T. Brown, 41, of Dossett St., Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant. She was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Michael I. Thompson, 23, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on April 11by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Devin Paul Pritchett, 21, of Kenneth St., Athens, was arrested on April 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, felony vandalism over $1,000, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Ricky Allen Abner, 28, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on April 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft under $1,000. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 12.
• Brandon Polke, 24, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,632.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Rocky Willis, 32, of County Road 367, Niota, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $837.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 22.
• Zachary Mooney, 24, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Kimberly Lowers, 44, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $700 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Johnathan McKeehan, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on April 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure. He was being held on $4,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Nina Jeffreys, 55, of Rose Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,424.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Tony Strickland, 66, of East Main St., Englewood, was arrested on April 12 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $936.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Travis Boyd, 27, of County Road 50, Riceville, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Shannon Wilson, 50, of County Road 663, Athens, was arrested on April 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Sherry Davis, 56, of Cawana St., Athens, was arrested on April 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a prohibited weapon. She was being held on $2,230.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Sharon Duggan, 60, of County Road 611, Athens, was arrested on April 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and attempted aggravated burglary. She was being held on $30,756.45 bond plus one day in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Khalie Darwish, 68, of Main St., Englewood, was arrested on April 13 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with misuse of 911. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Patrick Wiseman, 31, of Fox St., Athens, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
• Daniel Watson, 44, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on April 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $291 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 13.
