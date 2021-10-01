• Demetrius Bonner, 35, of Northside Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Bradley County. He was released to Bradley County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Michael Smith, 32, of Cindy St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Richard Gerold, 38, of County Road 294, Philadelphia, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Tiffany Gerold, 34, of County Road 294, Philadelphia, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Andra Canidate, 40, of County Road 895, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Jared Yearwood, 19, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged wth driving under the influence, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident and underage consumption. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Quinton Oggs, 25, of County Road 275, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug and failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Stephanie Biddwell, 35, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support and two counts of driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Jerry Keeling, 29, of Main St., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of criminal simulation. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• James Armstrong, 29, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $754.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
• Brandon White, 34, of Greenwood Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.