• Amanda Shea Laymance, 37, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, assault and aggravated criminal trespassing. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Nicholas R. Turner, 21, of Monroe St., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 14.
• Steven J. McDermott, 18, of Aldridge Lane, Athens, was arrested on March 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $565.95 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Dedra Coker, 42, of Reagan Valley Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 14 by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,432.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Bertha Dixon, 52, of Bay Rd., Farmington, N.H., was arrested on March 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and misuse of 911. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Shannon Sneed, 47, no address listed, was arrested on March 14 and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $27,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Davell Shaw, 26, of E. Palmer St., Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged as a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $225,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Matthew Whitley, 27, of Circle Dr., Etowah, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with a warrant, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Sherokee Gore, no age listed, of Old Englewood Rd., Englewood, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear out of Polk County. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Donald Rowland, 44, of 16th St., Etowah, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule IV drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Rendi Cagle, 32, of Crosswinds Trail, Cleveland, was arrested on March 15 by the Tennessee Department of Corrections and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,019.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Hayden Moses, 27, of County Road 252, Athens, was arrested on March 15 by the Tennessee Department of Corrections and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Tina M. Hedden, 41, of County Road 20, Calhoun, was arrested on March 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Matthew Long, 24, no address listed, was arrested on March 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft over $10,000. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Daniel Cronan, 33, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on March 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
• Tyler Caruso, 18, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on March 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft over $2,500. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 16.
