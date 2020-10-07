• Joshua P. Johnson, 34, of Green Pond Road, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was released to Meigs County authorities and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 12.
• Uriel Gonzalez Lopez, 41, of Lankspur Lane, Powell, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with identity theft and driving without a license. He was released on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Dustin Dutch Keith, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Brian D. Hall, 40, of County Road 350, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with a capias out of McMinn County, violation of probation and a capias out of Loudon County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Demetrius Moores, with no age listed, of Aldridge Lane, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Matthew S. Sneed, with no age listed, of Alabama Street, Delano, was arrested on Oct. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a loaded firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 6.
• Johnathan Henson, 37, of Rocky Mt. Road, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Bradley County. He was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Connie Walker, 40, of West Wilson Street, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and a criminal summons. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Jeremy Dustin Arp, 35, of Benton Station Road, Benton, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
