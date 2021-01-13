• Joshua Mullen, 30, of County Road 132, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 11.
• Jerryd Keller, 35, of Anton St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $60,000, theft of a motor vehicle over $20,000 and violation of probation. He was being held on $43,958.80 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Connie Wolfe, 45, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with inference with 911 and domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Robert L. Moton, 33, of County Road 573, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• James A. Finney, 29, of Astrid St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Candy Michelle Baker, 43, of Astrid St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and domestic abuse. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 12.
• Brian J. Miracle, 43, of Peerless Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property $60,000-$250,000, theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and burglary other than habitation. He was released on $50,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Debbie R. Denton, 61, of Highway 68, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Crystal D. Vogus, 36, of County Road 424, Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with felony evading and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $3,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Chase N. Martin, 36, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property $2,500-$10,000. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
