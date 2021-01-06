• Forest D. Wilson, 26, of County Road 237, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Harry Steven Baggley, 20, of College St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts of theft of property. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Kathleen M. Green, 19, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $2,563.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Bryan Hawn, 34, of Locust St., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Steven McDermott, 50, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Brandon Keith Russell, 52, of Beason Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Terry Lee Boyd, 68, of County Road 62, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault and interference with a 911 call. He was released on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 3.
• Michael Lee Price, 58, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Brandon Freeman, 31, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of legend drugs. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Steven Kennedy, 28, of Hillview Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support. He was being held on $400 bond and no court date was listed.
