• Lisa Dodsen, 57, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Kenneth Allen, 47, of County Road 188, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, resisting arrest, vandalism and felony possession of a firearm. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• Bryson Cooley, 21, of Insen Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, underage possession of alcohol, underage consumption of alcohol, using a fake/false ID and reckless driving. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 5.
• Brittany Martin, 32, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,845.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 23.
• James Maddron, 33, of Highway 30 W., Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection. He is a Meigs County inmate.
• Shawn M. McCormick, 47, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice and driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and for Florida authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Mercedes Witt, 33, of Dale St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 3.
• Veronica H. McHone, 31, of County Road 110, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Corey Eugene Smith, 28, of Highway 411 S., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation and failure to pay child support. He was being held on $6,497.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Steven W. Johnson, 38, of Washington Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Etowah Police Department on a Loudon County warrant. He was released to Loudon County authorities.
• Luis Figueroa, 43, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and public intoxication. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Robin Sewell, 35, of County Road 46, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with failure to appear. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Krystal Riedel, 44, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Cameron Buchanon, 30, of County Road 80, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons and for simple possession of methamphetamine and introduction. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Elizabeth Powell, 39, of County Road 74, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,236.33 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Madison McJunkins, 25, of Tomotley Rd., Maryville, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Stephanie Ghorley, 34, of County Road 179, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three counts of failure to appear out of Bradley County. She was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Dale Gene Kryzak, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 24 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of a court order. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
• Casey Brian Wilcox, 41, of Citico Campground, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,776.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 26.
