• Aaron L. Skinner, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• David A. Dalton, 59, of County Road 655, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He was released on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• Cody Dylan Hughes, 27, of Webb St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias and state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced dates in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31 and Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Brandon D. Harrison, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with state violation of probation, two bench warrants and a Loudon County warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and for Loudon County authorities and faced a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 1.
• Rafael Frank, 60, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of a schedule III drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 31.
• David Beasley, 53, of County Road 906, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Autumn Melton, 36, of Veterans Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Kali Lawrence, 30, of Old Hwy. 68, Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Dallas Moses, 28, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
• Lovest L. Carter, 23, of Hardy St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading and three Hamilton County warrants. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.
