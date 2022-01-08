• Joe Mullins, 45, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 7.
• Waylon Downing, 25, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $587.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Alisha Higdon, 28, of Teeters Loop, Dunlap, was arrested on Jan. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held on $2,781.45 bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Steven Broyles, 27, of Garret Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving without a license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5.
• Chase N. Martin, 36, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 10.
• Gregory A. Fritts, 39, of Mecca Pike, Tellico Plains, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with theft of property over $2,500. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 6.
• Hailey S. Duncan, 23, of Hale Ave., Morristown, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on a $200 cash bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 10.
• Jarrod Massingale, 47, of County Road 616, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 6.
• Dustin Lance, 23, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released to Sullivan County authorities.
• Devin Smith, 22, of Church St., Calhoun, was arrested on Jan. 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with parole violation. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Brent Roberts, 21, of Uchee Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 6.
• Gary L. Scruggs, 44, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was being held on $18,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 10.
• David Weir, 29, of Iowa Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with assault. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 10.
• Christopher Marion, 21, of Circle Dr., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $500. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 10.
